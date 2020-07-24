Play ball! Cleveland Indians opening day is here; this is what fans can expect tonight, this season…

*Watch our report above on what to expect for opening day on Friday.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The day has finally arrived. The Cleveland Indians will start their abbreviated 60-game season Friday evening against the Kansas City Royals.

Game Details

Aleta Wissner, a caregiver in the COVID-19 unit at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. The string section of the Cleveland Orchestra will perform the national anthem. Both were prerecorded.

The Cleveland Indians said there will be pregame moments for social justice initiatives and a moment of silence for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field. MVP of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Tribe.

Click here for a printable version of the season schedule

What will be different tonight and this season?

The coronavirus pandemic and then negotiations between the players and owners delayed the season for the team. Now, four months later, there will be more changes other than empty stands.

The MLB is now allowing players to show support for social justice causes. They can wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts at batting practice and similar messages can be displayed on jerseys and cleats.

The BLM or United for Change can be stenciled behind the pitcher’s mound. An Indians spokesperson said the team will be participating in all of it.

The team is also on the cusp of a potential name change. Owner Paul Dolan announced he will engage Native American, civic leaders and other stakeholders as the team evaluates its name.

The owners gave no time line for when a possible name change could be finalized.

As for the playoffs, they will expand from 10 teams to 16 with eight, best-of-three wild card series before the division series.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: