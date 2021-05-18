Play ball! Akron RubberDucks hosting games at full capacity, face masks not required starting June 2

** Watch this previously aired video about Akron’s recent decision to lift their mask mandate **

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron RubberDucks announced today they are opening to full capacity starting June 2.

After the approval from health and government officials, single-game tickets for all remaining 2021 home games are now available for purchase by calling the Akron RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5153.

The safe reopening plan for May home games will remain through June 1, meaning that fans will still be required to wear an appropriate face mask while at Canal Park and continue to follow all social-distancing guidelines during those games, according to a release from the RubberDucks.

But beginning June 2, fans will no longer be required to wear a face covering while at the ballpark and all seating options at Canal Park will become available for purchase without social-distancing requirements, the release says.