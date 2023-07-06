(Above video is a recent story about a Guardian’s fan planning to go to 162 games)

CINCINATTI (AP) — It was a highly usual moment when Cincinnati Reds’ rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz was questioned by umpires about a small white plastic knob on the bottom of his bat during Wednesday night’s game.

Umpires reviewed the legality of the knob cover with the league office during the game and informed De La Cruz he was allowed to put it back on his bat for his second at-bat in the third.

De La Cruz hit a homer in his next at bat after the controversy over the covering on the knob of his bat, and the surging Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 9-2.

The empty knob was removed after Nationals’ manager Dave Martinez questioned its use, but after a delay in the game it was determined the empty knob can be used.

Umpires reviewed the legality of the knob cover with the league office and informed De La Cruz he was allowed to put it back on his bat for his second at-bat in the third.

“It’s something that we use in spring training,” De La Cruz said through a translator. “It’s just a sensor that we use in spring training, but now it’s just an empty plastic cover on the bat. It just felt more comfortable using that and from there on out I asked for more of those plastic shells.” he said.

De La Cruz didn’t say why the knob makes him feel more “comfortable”.

The Cleveland Guardians travel to Cincinnati to play De La Cruz and the Reds August 15 and 16.