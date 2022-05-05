CLEVELAND (WJW)– Plans are in the works to open 10 Bojangles restaurants to Northeast Ohio.

The fast food chain said it signed a development agreement with Chris Maggiore and Magg Family Holdings. A spokesperson for Bojangles said details on exact locations and opening dates are not yet available.

It’s part of an expansion in Ohio, which also includes 15 Bojangles in the Columbus area.

Maggiore already owns four Jerzee’s Sports Grilles, M Bar Martini and Wine Bar and two fitness facilities in Canton.

Bojangles is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is best known for its fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits.