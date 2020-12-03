Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland still moving forward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Plans are moving ahead for the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

In a press release from the City of Cleveland, the city writes, “The Draft continues to be planned in partnership with the NFL, Cleveland Browns, and City of Cleveland and will be a live event utilizing social distance guidelines and health & safety protocols.”

The event is expected to include FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and other locations that make “Cleveland a destination city.”

The City says the NFL is expected to announce the Draft footprint in the first quarter of 2021.

The Draft is scheduled to be held on April 29 – May 21.

It will be the 86th annual event.

The 2020 Draft was a virtual event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 is moving forward, it is not expected to be widely available before the spring.

