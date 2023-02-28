Editor’s Note: The video above is about the Akron-Canton Airport.

(WJW) – If you’re looking for a getaway this spring, you may want to act quickly to get a good deal on a flight.

Breeze Airways is offering discounted flights from Akron-Canton to six destinations. Tickets must be purchased by Sunday, March 5, and be used between April 4 and May 23, 2023. Prices vary depending on the destination.

Destination offers include:

Charleston, SC starting from $49 Las Vegas, NV starting from $104 Nashville, TN starting from $39 Orlando, FL starting from $54 Tampa, FL starting from $49 West Palm Beach, FL starting from $59

More details can be found, here.