(WJW) – If you’re looking for a getaway this spring, you may want to act quickly to get a good deal on a flight.
Breeze Airways is offering discounted flights from Akron-Canton to six destinations. Tickets must be purchased by Sunday, March 5, and be used between April 4 and May 23, 2023. Prices vary depending on the destination.
Destination offers include:
Charleston, SC starting from $49
Las Vegas, NV starting from $104
Nashville, TN starting from $39
Orlando, FL starting from $54
Tampa, FL starting from $49
West Palm Beach, FL starting from $59
