AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Are you looking for a cheap flight to Florida this fall? Allegiant Air is offering one-way fares as low as $38 on its new routes to the Sunshine State.

New routes from Akron-Canton Airport include:

Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning October 6, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $38.

– beginning October 6, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $38. Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning November 19, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $38.

“Demand for air travel is at an all-time high and we at Allegiant are thrilled to offer our customers new route options for their vacation and leisure needs,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

Seats and flight dates are limited, and fares aren’t available on every flight. You’ll have to purchase your flight by May 8, 2022 for travel by Feb. 13, 2023.

While the price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees, option baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.

For more information or additional services, visit allegiantair.com.