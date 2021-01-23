Plane goes down in Avon cornfield after engine goes out

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — A two-seater plane landed in an Avon cornfield Saturday, police reported.

The plane was reportedly coming from Lorain County Airport headed toward Burke Lakefront Airport when the plane’s engine went out, police said. The pilot was able to glide the plane down into the Chester Road field from 2,500 feet. The Cleveland Hopkins Control Tower alerted emergency crews of the problem.

The two people in the plane were reportedly outside when police arrived on scene. They were not injured, police said, and the plane was not damaged.

Police said the owner of the plane is working to remove it from the field tomorrow.