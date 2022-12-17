CLEVELAND (WJW) — The engine of a SkyWest plane caught fire on the runway during takeoff Saturday morning at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport just before that plane went up into the air, the FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed.

An airport spokesman says it happened just after 7 a.m. when part of a hose used by the ground crew got into the engine.

Multiple sources tell us, the initial information suggests the hose had been hooked up to the plane before takeoff, and the hose had not been disconnected when the plane pulled away.

The airport says no one was hurt.

