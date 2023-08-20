JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A plane crashed into a field in Jackson Township Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

An investigation is now underway, after the pilot of a single-engine Mooney M-20 ended up in a field less than a mile away from Fostoria Metropolitan Airport just after 4 p.m.

The pilot, a 66-year-old man from Sylvania, Ohio, said he had to make an emergency landing after power went out in the plane’s engine.

OSHP said no one was injured and the plane only had minor damage following the crash.

Take a look at photos from the incident below:

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol