AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A small plane reportedly crashed into a middle school parking lot in Akron Monday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells the I-Team.

Two people suffered serious injuries after crashing in the parking lot of Hyre Community Learning Center at the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive, Sgt. Ray Santiago tells the I-Team.

The pilot and a passenger were reportedly taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as more is learned.