LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WJW) — A small, twin-engine airplane crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday from an Arkansas airport.

The plane was carrying employees of the environmental consulting firm CTEH, who were responding to Monday’s deadly explosion at a metal processing facility in Oakwood Village, as reported by FOX 8 sister station KARK.

The plane took off just after noon Wednesday from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock and was bound for John Glenn Columbus International Airport, officials said.

“Right now, there are no survivors that we can find,” Lt. Cody Burk of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened within a mile of the airport, he said. It was unclear Wednesday what caused it. The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

A CTEH spokesperson told KARK the workers aboard were responding to Monday’s deadly explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. facility in Oakwood Village.

According to CTEH’s website, the firm provides emergency response in industrial settings and offers its expertise on toxicology and industrial workplace safety.

“In addition to our in-house team of experts, CTEH also owns a Beechcraft King Air B200 located in Little Rock, Arkansas for immediate use,” reads the website. “We employ a professional pilot with thousands of flight hours. This enables our technical experts to reach remote locations that otherwise would prove difficult.”

All those aboard the plane Wednesday were employees of the company, a spokesperson confirmed to KARK.

“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” CTEH Senior Vice President Dr. Paul Nony said in a statement. “We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of the explosion and fire is still undetermined, and being investigated by the State Fire Marshal, fire officials said Tuesday. The blast is believed to have originated in the facility’s foundry, which handles molten metals.

Village Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco said local firefighters were called to the Alexander Road plant just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. There they found “heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the entire building” along with several injured workers.

A plant worker of nearly 30 years, 46-year-old Steven Mullins of North Ridgeville, was killed. More than a dozen other people were injured and taken to a hospital.

“The interior of the building — it’s pretty catastrophic,” DiRocco said Tuesday. “We’re working with structural engineers to see where it’s safe to conduct an investigation.”