Plan reveals Cleveland police expected little trouble from protest: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained the “Event Action Plan” showing how Cleveland Police prepared for handling last weekend’s protest downtown that erupted into riots.

The plan shows no mention of preparation for mass arrests.

Saturday, a big crowd gathered outside the Free Stamp calling for justice for George Floyd, a man who died in police custody in Minnesota.

The gathering started peacefully but ended up with rioting, looting, and police cars burning.

Zone cars next to building continue to burn downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/SJY7JMAylZ — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) May 30, 2020

The plan refers to being ready for “quick response and assessment to any civil unrest that may occur.”

But, oddly, it also mentions providing “safety services in a unified manner that enhances the celebration experience for all patrons…”

The plan called for units available for “immediate response” for “civil unrest” and watching for “violent and disruptive protestors.”

Though it also said there will be “enough traffic controllers on site to handle a march.” And, bike patrols would be expected to handle “crowd management issues”.

Trouble developed when the crowd moved toward the entrance of the Justice Center.

Cleveland Police continue to give orders to “disperse” to protestors throwing things, police using some chemical agents, and police blocking off traffic into downtown — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) May 30, 2020

Police called on the crowd to disperse, and officers and sheriff’s deputies started using pepper spray and more to try to break up the crowd.

Shortly after that, police cars and other city vehicles were set on fire.

More cars burned in the downtown Cleveland area by rioters pic.twitter.com/dTcVaFJArg — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) May 30, 2020

Eventually, mobs moved through the central business district looting stores.

Just got this video of people smashing the windows at Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue. Was told the staff stayed in the bathroom while people took everything. pic.twitter.com/B7Qai1x8H3 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 30, 2020

Looting and tear gas at the CVS in downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/t0aEIRllH6 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 31, 2020

All of this went on for hours before police regained control, and by the end of the night officers made dozens of arrests.

The written plan, however, does not reflect any units assigned to handle large groups of protestors.

The disturbance in Cleveland exploded days after similar protests turned into riots in other cities.

Although Cleveland had been notified of the Saturday protest days in advance, Police Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson have said they had no reason to expect or predict rioting and disorder in Northeast Ohio.

They pointed out, in the past protests against the police in Cleveland never turned violent.

Mayor Frank Jackson said, “We did handle this as well as we could. We did handle it well. The fact that it happened the way it happened was something we were not happy with.”

The FOX 8 I-Team sent questions to the police chief’s office regarding the “Event Action Plan” in light of what we’ve uncovered.

Click here for continuing coverage