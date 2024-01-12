(WJW) – FirstEnergy has restored power to most of the 373,000 customers who lost it during winter weather earlier this week.

Now, they’re preparing for round 2.

There is a wind advisory and a high wind warning in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio.

FOX 8 meteorologists are predicting 60 mph wind gusts.

Powerful winds are expected through Sunday morning, and snow is in the forecast for several days.

“The combination of high winds; heavy, wet snow and rain carries the potential for power outages and presents challenges for our crews during repair efforts. We are vigilantly monitoring both the current storm system and the forecasted severe weather over the next week, and we are committed to taking every necessary step to ensure safe and prompt restoration of electric service for our customers,” Wade Smith, President of FirstEnergy Utilities said in a press release.

FirstEnergy says it will implement 16-hour shifts for crews.

But the wind could slow down power restoration.

FirstEnergy says crews can’t safely operate bucket trucks when wind speeds exceed over 40 mph.

FirstEnergy also wants to remind customers that it prioritizes clearing hazards like downed power lines, trees and blocked roads.

How to Report Power Outages and Downed Lines

Customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487).