Plan ahead now! ODOT issues warning about winter storm headed for NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working on a game plan for Winter Storm Landon, that will impact the state of Ohio this week.

According to FOX 8 Weather, We’ll see rain on Wednesday. That will turn into freezing rain and then snow.

“It looks like Ohio is going to get a little bit of everything from this storm,” ODOT noted, echoing the forecast of the FOX 8 Weather Team.

Many Ohioans know that rain ahead of ice and snow means that any pretreat will be washed away.

So, the timing is critical for residents and ODOT and could make all the difference about how difficult travel is during and after the weather event, which is supposed to last through Friday.

“Plan ahead now,” ODOT urged. “Our crews will be out, but travel is going to be tough during and immediately after the storm.”

The FOX 8 Weather Team is not issuing snow totals yet, due to the combination and timing of rain, ice, and snow.

The National Weather Service, however, released some early predictions in a Winter Storm Watch for Sandusky and Ottawa counties. They are the only Northeast Ohio counties that currently have a weather alert in place, but that will likely change as we get closer to the event.

NWS predicts 10+ inches of snow, 30 mph winds and below-freezing temperatures.