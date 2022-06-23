OHIO (WJW) — For the first time, commercial fireworks will be legal to set off at homes across Ohio starting the Fourth of July.

House Bill 172 allows Ohio residents to legally buy and now fire off the fireworks, but it also gives communities the opportunity to set local limitations.

Below is a list of communities and cities that will not permit the use of fireworks:

Cleveland: The receipt, storage, possession, sale, use or discharge of consumer fireworks is not allowed without a permit.

Cleveland Heights: Cleveland Heights City Council has had two readings of an ordinance amending a section of the codified ordinances prohibiting the discharge, ignition or explosion of fireworks.

Eastlake: The discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal.

Euclid: According to the Euclid Police Department, Euclid will not have a public fireworks display for July 4, and private use of fireworks in the city is still illegal.

Mentor: Fireworks possession is legal in the city, but discharge remains prohibited.

Parma: Parma City Council voted unanimously to opt out of the Ohio Fireworks Law. It is illegal for residents to discharge fireworks in the City of Parma.

Rocky River: Rocky River City Council has re-affirmed the laws of the city stating the possession, discharge, ignition or exploding of fireworks are not permitted.

Twinsburg: Twinsburg City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of consumer-grade fireworks.

Wadsworth: The city of Wadsworth has chosen to keep its fireworks prohibitions in place.

Westlake: Westlake City Council passed legislation banning the discharging, ignition or exploding of consumer-grade fireworks anywhere in the city. It does not apply to novelties, like sparklers, noisemakers and small novelty smoke bombs.

Vermilion: The city does not permit the discharge of fireworks in the city limits after legislation was passed June 13.