*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio
OHIO (WJW) – Looking to save money on housing? A recent study has found which towns and areas in Ohio are the cheapest to live in.
Researchers at Niche, a popular ranking and review site, created a comprehensive list of the most wallet-friendly areas to live in the state by considering the area’s cost of housing, food, fuel and median tax rates.
Listed below are the top 50 Niche 2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in Ohio:
- Barnesville
- Lowellville
- Brilliant
- Glenmoor
- Wellston
- Wellsville
- Bridgeport
- Crestine
- Middleport
- New Boston
- Roseville
- Pleasant Grove
- Toltonsville
- Union City
- Beloit
- Pomeroy
- Caldwell
- Lucasville
- La Crift
- Leavittsburg
- Toronto
- Cadiz
- Greenfield
- McConnelsvillet
- South Point
- Newton Falls
- New Paris
- Youngstown
- Chesapeake
- Elmwood Place
- South Zanesville
- Leetonia
- New Lexington
- Kenton
- Bellaire
- Van Wert
- Conneaut
- Sabina
- Versailles
- East Liverpool
- Shelby
- Dennison
- Girard
- Coshocton
- Newcomerstown
- Carey
- Mingo Junction
- Delphos
- Fostoria
- Tuscarawas
Click here for a full list of towns and study methodology from Niche.