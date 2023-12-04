*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio

OHIO (WJW) – Looking to save money on housing? A recent study has found which towns and areas in Ohio are the cheapest to live in.

Researchers at Niche, a popular ranking and review site, created a comprehensive list of the most wallet-friendly areas to live in the state by considering the area’s cost of housing, food, fuel and median tax rates.

Listed below are the top 50 Niche 2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in Ohio:

Barnesville Lowellville Brilliant Glenmoor Wellston Wellsville Bridgeport Crestine Middleport New Boston Roseville Pleasant Grove Toltonsville Union City Beloit Pomeroy Caldwell Lucasville La Crift Leavittsburg Toronto Cadiz Greenfield McConnelsvillet South Point Newton Falls New Paris Youngstown Chesapeake Elmwood Place South Zanesville Leetonia New Lexington Kenton Bellaire Van Wert Conneaut Sabina Versailles East Liverpool Shelby Dennison Girard Coshocton Newcomerstown Carey Mingo Junction Delphos Fostoria Tuscarawas

