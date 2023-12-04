*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio

OHIO (WJW) – Looking to save money on housing? A recent study has found which towns and areas in Ohio are the cheapest to live in.

Researchers at Niche, a popular ranking and review site, created a comprehensive list of the most wallet-friendly areas to live in the state by considering the area’s cost of housing, food, fuel and median tax rates.

Listed below are the top 50 Niche 2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in Ohio:

  1. Barnesville
  2. Lowellville
  3. Brilliant
  4. Glenmoor
  5. Wellston
  6. Wellsville
  7. Bridgeport
  8. Crestine
  9. Middleport
  10. New Boston
  11. Roseville
  12. Pleasant Grove
  13. Toltonsville
  14. Union City
  15. Beloit
  16. Pomeroy
  17. Caldwell
  18. Lucasville
  19. La Crift
  20. Leavittsburg
  21. Toronto
  22. Cadiz
  23. Greenfield
  24. McConnelsvillet
  25. South Point
  26. Newton Falls
  27. New Paris
  28. Youngstown
  29. Chesapeake
  30. Elmwood Place
  31. South Zanesville
  32. Leetonia
  33. New Lexington
  34. Kenton
  35. Bellaire
  36. Van Wert
  37. Conneaut
  38. Sabina
  39. Versailles
  40. East Liverpool
  41. Shelby
  42. Dennison
  43. Girard
  44. Coshocton
  45. Newcomerstown
  46. Carey
  47. Mingo Junction
  48. Delphos
  49. Fostoria
  50. Tuscarawas

Click here for a full list of towns and study methodology from Niche.