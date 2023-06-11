**Related Video Above: New Day finds out about Old Brooklyn Cheese.**

MADISON, Wis. (WJW) — Cheese just tastes good. And now you can apply for an available part-time job that involves tasting cheese and pizza and other dairy items all in the name of research and product development.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research position is officially called a descriptive sensory panelist. Those who get the job would rate the items tasted, “on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes,” according to the job description.

Those who want to apply for the $15-an-hour position, need to be available in person for three hours at a time three days a week.

Getting down to brass tacks, taste testers would be required to sample as many as 12 pizzas and 24 cheeses each week. If that sounds like too much of a good thing, the job may not be for you.

And it won’t just be about tasting, other job requirements include taking part in training sessions and panel discussions.

Find out more about the Wisconsin-based job right here. Applications are being accepted through June 21.