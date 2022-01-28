Pizza Hut launches new selection of ‘Spicy Lovers Pizzas’

Pizza Hut expands its Lover’s line and brings the heat to the masses with its biggest launch of the year: Spicy Lover’s Pizza and its three trailblazing recipes. (Photo Credit: Pizza Hut)

(WJW) — Pizza Hut is adding some spicy additions to its selection of specialty pizzas.

The new selection of Spicy Lover’s Pizza comes in three recipes featuring a new spicy marinara sauce with “a touch of heat and sweetness” with sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes.

The Spicy Double Pepperoni is layered with sauce, classic and crispy cupped pepperonis, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes. The Spicy Hawaiian Chicken is topped with chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes. And the Spicy Veggie has green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes.

“Pizza Hut has been making iconic pizzas for generations, and that requires adapting for each new wave of pizza lovers,” Georgeanne Erickson, chief brand officer, said in a release.“As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover’s Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for a well-balanced, spicy flavor. No other national pizza QSR is offering spicy pizza in the space, and we’re excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!”

The pizzas are available now at locations around the country for a limited time.