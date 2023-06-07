(WJW) – Pizza Hut has launched a new limited-time pizza with a pickle topping. They say they’re the first national pizza chain to do so.

The Pickle Pizza is made with a hand-tossed crust, Buttermilk Ranch sauce, cheese, crispy breaded chicken breast, sliced white onions, and spicy dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch.

Getting your hands on the pizza may be the hardest part of the deal.

The pizza is available exclusively for carryout at a Pizza Hut in New York City starting on June 9th while supplies last.

Penny Shaheen, Head of Food Innovation at Pizza Hut, said the new pizza demonstrates the company’s commitment to embracing evolving taste buds and tapping into the latest food trends.