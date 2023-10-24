**Related Video Above: Ohio’s best pizza in Cleveland?**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The landscape of late-night food offerings can be bleak depending on where you live. But Pizza Hut has heard the woes of people who need sustenance after 9 p.m.

The national chain recently announced plans to keep their restaurants open at least until midnight for carryout and/or delivery. Some spots may even offer their full menu until 2 a.m., depending on location.

Pizza Hut’s signature red-roof restaurants were the brainchild of Richard D. Burke, a college buddy of Pizza Hut founders Dan and Frank Carney. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

“We saw a clear need from our guests to satisfy their cravings for Pizza Hut late at night. So, we decided to meet them where they are by keeping our doors open longer,” Chequan Lewis, COO of Pizza Hut US, said in a statement.

The restaurant spokesperson said they’ve noticed a trend toward late-night eating especially in the younger generations and are working to bring their products to more people.

Find hours for your local Pizza Hut right here.