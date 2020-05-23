1  of  5
Breaking News
Watch: Exclusive interview with Dr. Fauci on coronavirus Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Pizza Hut giving away half a million free pizzas to celebrate the class of 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Getty Images

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pizza Hut is celebrating the class of 2020 by giving away half a million free pizzas.

The company announced on Thursday that seniors across the country can order a medium one topping pizza while supplies last.

“Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas.”

Due to the high demand, the giveaway is currently on hold but will resume on May 26.

Click here for more information on the offer.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral