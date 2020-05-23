Pizza Hut giving away half a million free pizzas to celebrate the class of 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pizza Hut is celebrating the class of 2020 by giving away half a million free pizzas.

The company announced on Thursday that seniors across the country can order a medium one topping pizza while supplies last.

“Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas.”

Due to the high demand, the giveaway is currently on hold but will resume on May 26.

Click here for more information on the offer.