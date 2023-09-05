[Editor’s Note: Is Ohio’s best pizza found in Cleveland? Watch the video report above.]

(WJW) – It’s National Cheese Pizza Day!

One local pizza shop is celebrating the cheesy occasion with a $1 deal.

But, you have to act fast. For just 3 hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5 Geraci’s Slice Shop is selling $1 jumbo cheese slices. The deal is good from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

According to a press release, the deal isn’t available for delivery, online orders, or through third-party orders; so you’ll have to stop in yourself.

Locations can be found, here.