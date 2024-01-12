[Editor’s Note: The video above suggests ideas on activites to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio.]

(WJW) – If you’re looking for a warm, family-friendly activity this winter — how about the movies?

For the first time ever and for only a limited time, three beloved Disney and Pixar films are showing on the big screen at Cinemark theaters across the nation.

“Fans will be able to take in the beautiful colors, sweeping stories and incredible animation on the massive screens, with custom surround sound, comfortable seating and of course that delicious buttery popcorn,” reads a release.

The schedule is as follows:

Soul – in theaters starting January 12

Turning Red – in theaters starting February 9

Luca – in theaters starting March 22

CLICK HERE for theatre locations and showtimes.