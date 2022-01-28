Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Pittsburgh bridge collapse (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

PITTSBURGH (WJW/AP) — At least 10 people were injured, but there were no reported fatalities after a two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the collapse was confirmed on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek around 6 a.m.

Fire officials said during a press conference there were no fatalities reported as of 8:30 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows the commuter bus upright on the section of the collapsed bridge.

Rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus.

Crews say two people who were on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The remainder of the reported injuries were members of safety crews who slipped or fell during the rescue.

There was a strong smell of natural gas, and residents were asked to avoid the area. The gas line was cut.

A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. (Greg Barnhisel via AP)

Red Cross was called to the scene to help with victim assistance.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.

In a statement, the White House said Biden would proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh.

“Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse,” the statement said. “The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.