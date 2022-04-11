CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Pitbull’s 2022 summer tour is making a stop in Northeast Ohio.

The “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour will be at Blossom Music Center on August 24.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here.

In a press release, Live Nation says Iggy Azalea will join him on stage for some performances – including Blossom.

He sold out over 40 shows and performed to over 450,000 fans last year and now the Grammy-award winning superstar has scheduled more than 50 summer shows in 2022 starting in July in North Carolina with a final October show in Florida.

Throughout his career, he sold millions of singles, 25 million albums and has cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion.