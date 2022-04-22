AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is asking for information after a puppy was stolen.

A person broke into an apartment on Haynes Street near Campbell Street sometime between April 15 and April 18, and took the little pit bull, police said.

The department released photos of the dog on Friday.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kelley at 30-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.