Piston Power Show at the I-X Center canceled due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND- The upcoming Piston Power Show at the I-X Center has been canceled.

The show was scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.

A statement from the I-X Center says:

“With anticipation of the order from the Governor of the State of Ohio to ban mass gatherings due to COVID-19, the 2020 I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama at the I-X Center, March 13, 14 & 15 has been cancelled.

To all attendees who purchased advance tickets: Pre-sold tickets issued for the 2020 I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama will be applied to the 2021 event, which will take place March 12, 13 and 14, 2021 at the I-X Center.

To all event participants, sponsors and vendors: I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama Management will be in direct communication regarding this year’s cancellation.”

On Wednesday it was announced there are currently four cases of the coronavirus in Ohio, three in Cuyahoga County, and one in Stark County.

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to make an announcement soon regarding limiting large crowds at events.

This is a developing story.