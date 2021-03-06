Pipe goes through driver’s windshield on Ohio interstate, OSHP says

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a large pipe went through a windshield.

According to a press release, troopers received reports of an object lying on Interstate 75 northbound, near the Wooster Street exit in Bowling Green, around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officials were en route to the reported area when they were informed of a vehicle crash in the same area.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

When troopers arrived on seen they found a Mercedes-Benz with a pipe in the windshield. Officials say the pipe was lying in the road and had been kicked up by another vehicle.

The driver, a 42-year-old Sylvania woman, was not injured in the crash.

OSHP reminds motorists to make sure to secure loads before driving.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Bowling Green Post at (419) 352-2481.