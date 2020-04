PIERPONT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that deputies responding to a domestic situation Monday afternoon found two pipe bomb-type devices inside a home on Caine Road.

The Lake County Bomb Squad assisted deputies and disarmed the devices. No one was injured.

A man was arrested on a felony charge of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance. It is not known when he will appear in court to face the charge.