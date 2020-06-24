Pinzone’s Market Fresh Meats leaving West Side Market after 44 years

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pinzone’s Market Fresh Meats is leaving the West Side Market after 44 years of operation.

Tony Pinzone, the owner of Pinzone’s, says he is consolidating the business and beginning July 4 will only be operating out of the organization’s Parma location.

“After much soul-searching, this difficult decision was made to allow for a little more freedom, a little less responsibility, and in general just to make life a little easier for myself and my family,” Pinzone wrote on Facebook.

Pinzone has worked at the West Side Market for 50 years, 44 of which he owned his own stand.

“The West Side Market was, is, and will continue to be a magical place that I will always remember fondly and visit frequently,” he continued.

Pinzone’s customers are encouraged to visit the business at its Parma location for the “same great products and much, much more.”

Pinzone also thanks his customers for allowing him to be a part of a “great market for all these years.”

