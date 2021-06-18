Pinecrest stopping family-friendly movie nights after mob gathers

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Pinecrest announced today their reaction to the disturbance at the family-friendly movie last night.

According to police, there were an estimated 800 to 1000 juveniles who showed up for a free movie then several fights broke out. Officers used sirens, K-9’s, pepper spray, and pepper balls to break them up.

In a statement, Pinecrest’s property management company said they are stopping all movies nights while they reevalutate the rules set in place for the safety of their guests.

The statement says: “The safety of our guests is our main priority. Pinecrest has rules represented in the code of conduct that all visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 8 p.m. and visitors under the age of 21 are not permitted after 10 p.m. Security, led by the Orange Village Police, has a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the enjoyment of all who work, live, shop, and dine at Pinecrest.

Pinecrest says it is thankful for Orange Village police and neighboring police departments in defusing the situation with no injuries and no property damage.