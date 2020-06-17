Pinecrest kicks off drive-in movie nights in its parking lot this week

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Pinecrest is starting a Moonlight (Drive-In) Movie Nights series this summer in its parking lot, kicking off with the family-friendly film “Trolls” Thursday night.

The event is officially running every Thursday through July 9, with the public getting to decide which film gets played by voting on Pinecrest’s Facebook page.

Tickets are $10 per car and admission will be cut off at 75 cars. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. but the film runs at 9 p.m. Proceeds go to Girls on the Run of Northeast Ohio and there will also be a non-perishable food collection for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, drive-in movie theaters have been able to open in Ohio with social distancing protocols in place.

Although Gov. Mike DeWine announced that indoor Ohio movie theaters could reopen starting June 10, only the Atlas Cinemas group has begun welcoming moviegoers again in the area.

Cleveland Cinemas recently announced they were retracting plans to reopen this weekend.

But it appears Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters are making moves to reopen by July.