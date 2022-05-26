ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Pinecrest has announced that children 17 and younger must now be accompanied by a parent or be under the supervision of an adult 25 or older after 4 p.m.

According to a press release, “unsupervised juveniles from throughout the region who use Pinecrest as a hangout disregard Pinecrest security rules and Code of Conduct policy, and in some instances, disregard the rule of law.”

“Whether you’re visiting, working, or living at Pinecrest, we take our responsibility to deliver a safe, first-class experience very seriously,” Rob Clarke, Pinecrest General Manager, said in the release.

The new changes include the following:

A new Pinecrest Concierge Security Service will greet all visitors at the north and south roundabouts beginning at 4 p.m. Children 17 and younger who are unaccompanied by a parent or adult age 25 or older will not be able to enter the property.

Unaccompanied guests 17 and younger who were visiting Pinecrest earlier in the day must depart the property by 4 p.m.

Visitors should also be reminded that the Pinecrest movie theater, Silverspot Cinema, is 18 and older, at all times.

Pinecrest security worked with Orange Village police officers and neighboring police departments on the program, and they will partner to administer it.

“Pinecrest has a zero-tolerance safety policy. We deeply appreciate the assistance of Orange Village

Police and area law enforcement agencies in assuring that Pinecrest is a welcoming and safe place for

everyone,” said Clarke.