CLYDE, Ohio (WJW) — A man was injured in a single engine plane crash close to the Sandusky County Regional Airport Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to a field about half of a mile away from the airport around 1 p.m. after a pilot reportedly had engine problems, tried to make it back to the airport and crashed a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee.

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

The man, identified as 69-year-old Richard Hines of Port Clinton, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center after being seriously injured, but troopers report he is now in stable condition.

An investigation is underway into how the plane crash occurred.