Pilot injured after crashing aircraft into tree, Warren Township Fire Department reports

Photo courtesy Warren Township Fire/Facebook

Photo courtesy Warren Township Fire/Facebook

Photo courtesy Warren Township Fire/Facebook

Photo courtesy Warren Township Fire/Facebook

Photo courtesy Warren Township Fire/Facebook

Photo courtesy Warren Township Fire/Facebook

Photo courtesy Warren Township Fire/Facebook

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After an ultra-lite aircraft crashed into a tree at Braceville Airport Saturday morning, various rescue crews were called to assist, Warren Township Fire reported.

The pilot was reportedly injured in the crash, and rescue teams helped get the person out of the plane, which was stuck up about 30 feet off the ground.

After the pilot was taken to a nearby trauma center, the crews got to work removing the aircraft and were reportedly able to successfully get it down without any injuries

Braceville Fire Department, Newton Falls Joint Fire District, Southington Volunteer Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol all worked together in rescue efforts.