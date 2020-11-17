Pills that kill: Fentanyl-laced drugs sold in unlikely places

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fentanyl is a drug so potent, it can kill you. And now the deadly drug is being disguised as a common prescription medication.

The drug is turning up in our neighborhoods under the guise of Oxycodone or Oxy.

