CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fentanyl is a drug so potent, it can kill you. And now the deadly drug is being disguised as a common prescription medication.
The drug is turning up in our neighborhoods under the guise of Oxycodone or Oxy.
The FOX 8 I-Team‘s Tom Meyer has the full investigation in the video above.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Pills that kill: Fentanyl-laced drugs sold in unlikely places
- Biden, heads of top US companies discuss COVID strategies
- How the feds are preparing for mass COVID-19 vaccinations
- ODH yet to finalize COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan amid Moderna, Pfizer vaccine news
- Tree falls on car in Lake County during storm, traps two inside