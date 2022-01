Pillars of light seen in Brookfield (Photo courtesy of Lynda Hudson).

(WKBN) – Some areas in Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania spotted what looked like pillars of beaming light from the ground early Saturday morning.

These “light pillars” typically occur when temperatures are very cold.

When temperatures get this cold, it allows ice crystals to form. Some of those crystals can form flat or parallel to the ground.

When light is reflected off of those flat ground crystals, it can then beam up toward the sky, forming a light pillar.