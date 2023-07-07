LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WJW) – In a hilarious incident in Louisville, Kentucky, police and community members found themselves in a comical chase after a mischievous potbelly pig.

The Louisville Metro Police Department shared bodycam footage showing officers and neighbors trying to catch the energetic pig, with some even toppling over in their pursuit.

Despite attempts to leash the pig, it managed to escape until finally being cornered in a backyard and caught using a dog pole.

The pig, affectionately named Mr. BaconBits, was safely returned to its owners with the help of a large dog crate.

Laughter and good times ensued as the officers jokingly referred to themselves as “a couple of pigs chasing a pig.”