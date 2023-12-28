(WJW) – Actor Pierce Brosnan will have to appear in court over an incident that allegedly happened at Yellowstone National Park.

According to a court document obtained by PEOPLE, Brosnan was cited for entering protected areas of the park.

The charges against Brosnan are “Foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon…Violating closures and use limits” and are listed as a petty offense, according to the docket filed in US District Court in Wyoming.

Brosnan, 70, has been ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on Jan. 23.

The thermal areas within the park include hot springs, geysers, mudpots, travertine terraces and fumaroles, per Yellowstone National Park’s official site.

There are a series of rules for the thermal areas, including one that states: “Do not travel through thermal areas after dark; Stock are not permitted in thermal areas; Altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited; and swimming, soaking or bathing in water that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited.”

Additionally, parkgoers are asked to stay in the park’s established walking pathways because the “pools are acidic enough to burn through boots.”