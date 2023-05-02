CLEVELAND (WJW) – The condition of the Lake Avenue bridge is a concern for residents

in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years. I walk under the bridge and I look under the bottom and some pieces fall down,” said resident Alex Kerzhnr.

Tuesday, Senator Sherrod Brown called on Norfolk Southern to fix it.

“They simply don’t maintain it. It’s their property. They are a very profitable company, they laid off a third of their workforce, they compromise on safety,” said Brown.

Senator Brown made the demands in an open letter to Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw.

This comes a month after he met with residents in Cleveland to discuss the current state of the region’s railway.

“The bridges may be inspected and safe for the trains that go over them, but not for pedestrians or cars that go underneath where these rocks are falling,” said Brown.

“Safety is a top priority for Norfolk Southern, and all our bridges are inspected annually per FRA guidelines – many are inspected more often. We’ve remained close with the Senator’s office as we continue our efforts to make it right in East Palestine and other matters we’re working on together,” said Norfolk Southern in a statement Tuesday.

Brown said he plans to talk to Shaw Wednesday and ask for a plan detailing how the train company will improve the Lake Avenue bridge.