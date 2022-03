LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW)– A FOX 8 viewer spotted a rare piebald deer on Tuesday.

Joe Fisher snapped a few photos of the deer on Meadow Wood Boulevard in Lyndhurst.

The coloration is caused by a genetic variation that happens in less than 1% of white-tailed deer.

(Photo courtesy: Joe Fisher)

(Photo courtesy: Joe Fisher)

(Photo courtesy: Joe Fisher)

(Photo courtesy: Joe Fisher)

The Quality Deer Management Association said these types of deer can have other issues, like shortened or crooked legs, or curved spines.

Piebald deer are more common than albino deer, which lack the genes responsible for pigmentation.