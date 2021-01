KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was killed in Columbiana County on Sunday when a pickup truck crashed into her home.

Jennifer Moreland, 41, died as a result of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck went off the road and hit her home around 3 a.m.

Both Moreland and her husband were hit.

He is in critical condition.

The pickup truck driver was not seriously hurt.

He has not been charged.

Investigators suspect drugs and/or alcohol are a factor.