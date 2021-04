CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a driver who drove into a daycare building and ran away.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of E. 116th St.

A pickup truck drove all the way into Jenny’s Wonderland Day Care Center.

There was no one inside the building at the time.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to inspect the building.

No one was hurt.