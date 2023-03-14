COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio bakeries, pizzerias, and restaurants are offering Pi Day specials Tuesday in honor of 3.14159 — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Find a deal near you below.
7-Eleven
7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get any whole pizza for $3.14. More here.
Locations
BJ’s Brewhouse
Get half off large pizzas when ordering delivery or takeout through the BJ’s website or app. Locations.
Blaze Pizza
Rewards members is offering a number of $3.14 specials, varying by location.
Locations.
Domino’s
Customers can order two or more items from the mix-and-match menu for $7 each on Pi Day for carryout or delivery.
Locations.
Donatos Pizza
Customers can get $3.14 off a large pizza when ordering online and using code Pi at the checkout.
Locations.
Honey Baked Ham
Save $3.14 on a pie using the required coupon code.
Locations.
Marco’s Pizza
Save 30% on menu-price pizzas with code “GREAT30.”
Locations.
Papa John’s
Buy one regular-priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Locations.
Whole Foods Market
Take $3.14 off a large apple or cherry pie from the bakery, customize an oven-baked pizza through the app starting at $2.99.
Locations.