Pi Day: Here’s where to get pizza, pie deals on 3/14

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re looking for a good reason to indulge in a slice of pie – pizza pie included – today’s the day. March 14 is also known as Pi Day; since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

Restaurants are joining in on the celebration with deals on pizzas and pies. To make the most of Pi Day, check out our list of discounts and freebies in Northeast Ohio.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or can be ordered on their 7NOW delivery app.

Customers can save $2 off whole pies on March 14.

Customers who download the Blaze Pizza app anytime before March 14 will be sent a reward to get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14. The offer is valid through Thursday, March 31.

The dairy company is giving away the ultimate Cow Pie baking kit to celebrate Pi Day. Click here to enter for your chance to win.

Customers can get a free dessert on a stick with any purchase on March 14. Click here to get the coupon.

Prime members can get $3.14 off large apple and cherry bakery pies on this infinitely delicious day.