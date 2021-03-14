Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizzas, pies!

(WSPA/WJW) – Pi Day is observed on March 14 since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But most importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizzas and pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts in our area so you can make the most of Pi Day!

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or can be ordered on their 7NOW delivery app.

For every whole pizza purchased Sunday, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to Feeding America, according to their website.

Baker’s Square

Customers can save $2 off whole pies on March 14.

Blaze Pizza

Customers who download the Blaze Pizza app anytime before March 14 will be sent a reward to get a pizza for $3.14. The reward is good through April 12.

PSA—Your #BlazePiDay prep list is as follows:



Download the Blaze Pizza app before 3/14 ☑️

Sign up for Blaze Rewards before 3/14 ☑️

Set your favorite location ☑️

Reward unlocks on 3/14 ☑️

Reward expires 4/12 ☑️



Full details: https://t.co/zcEhVGqjUs



📸: suzysvista on IG pic.twitter.com/NXR9Tz0y05 — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 4, 2021

Donatos Pizza

Members who join by March 13 will get a special coupon in their rewards account for $3.14 off any 14-inch large signature pizza on Pi Day.

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.

Little Caesar’s

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesar’s. It will only be available until 3/28 so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Marco’s Pizza

Buy one large pizza, get one for $3.14 using the promo code PIDAY.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with 1 topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online here.