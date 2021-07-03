Phylicia Rashad offers ‘sincere apology’ to Howard University students after controversial Bill Cosby tweet

(WJW) — The backlash was swift following a tweet actor Phylicia Rashad made following Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction earlier this week.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” said Rashad, who had previously starred with Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” in a now-deleted post.

Rashad is the new dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, and her statement didn’t sit well with many students, parents or faculty, as Cosby has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women.

On Friday, Rashad reportedly wrote a letter directly to those at the school, saying that she vehemently opposes sexual violence.

“This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people — both broadly and inside the Howard community. I offer my most sincere apology. I have since removed that upsetting tweet,” Rashad said in the statement.

She said she plans to work on becoming a better ally for those victims of sexual assault and that she thanks those who held her accountable for her words.

Read the whole letter below:

Phylicia Rashad has sent an apology letter to Howard University students over her Bill Cosby tweet:



She says she plans to “participate in trainings” to become a stronger ally to survivors pic.twitter.com/sF7fl7m8FW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 2, 2021

Earlier in the week, Rashad had also released the following tweet:

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Howard University also addressed the controversy on Wednesday, qualifying in a statement that personal positions of staff are their own and that “we will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard.”

Cosby, 83, had been in prison for nearly three years when Pennsylvania’s highest court shocked many this week by throwing out his sexual assault conviction. Cosby is now home, but was originally found guilty of violating and drugging Andrea Constand in 2004.