SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A driver who was swerving her black Cadillac after leaving a motel caught the attention of a Springfield Township police officer which led to the discovery of numerous drugs and cash, according to the police department.

Police said Officer Cody Meade noticed the vehicle swerve over the median multiple times, prompting a traffic stop, and that the driver, 33-year-old Brittany Fogarty, “showed signs of impairment,” police added.

Police said Meade noticed plastic baggies, a lot of cash, and assorted drugs in Fogarty’s vehicle. “Upon further investigation, a substantial sum of cash totaling $24,608.69 was in the vehicle, several different types of drugs were found, over 600 prescription pills, the drugs, and the money were seized,” police said.

*Above photo of Brittany Fogarty is courtesy of Springfield Township Police*

Fogarty confessed to purchasing the drugs, according to police, and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Springfield Township Police:

“Officer Meade’s keen observation and thorough investigation led to the seizure of illegal substances and prevented potential harm,” the police department said.

Police said Fogarty was taken to jail.