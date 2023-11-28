CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple rounds of lake effect snow came down in Northeast Ohio for the first winter weather event of the season.

Several communities remain under a Lake Effect Snow warning through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The weather closed schools across Northeast Ohio, including Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

FOX 8 reporter Jessica Dill posted a picture outside an iconic Cleveland institution, but can you see it?

The Rock Hall is somewhere back there. #LongLiveRock ❄️



The snow in Cleveland is insane this morning. I’ll show you on @fox8news pic.twitter.com/ELo1aJhl8D — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) November 28, 2023





South Russell Village

South Russell Village

South Russell Village

South Russell Village

Willoughby











FOX 8 Weather is tracking more bands of lake effect snow into Tuesday evening. Many will see an inch or 2, but the snowbelt is preparing for at least 6 more inches of snow.

FOX 8 photojournalists took pictures of the winter weather across Northeast Ohio Tuesday.

Send your pictures to tips@fox8.com.